Jessie J goes public with devastating health diagnosis: "Your girl needs a hug"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Jessie J addressed her fans in an emotional video, announcing with a heavy heart that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an Instagram clip posted on Tuesday night, the 37-year-old admitted she was "going back and forth" about revealing the news.

A few weeks ago – just before her new song No Secrets came out – Jessie was diagnosed with breast cancer.

However, she made it clear in the post that the disease was caught early.

"I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early," she explained.

Throughout the video, Jessie tried to stay positive, but she admitted it's not always easy.

Due to her busy schedule and a huge mountain of work, the mom-of-one hasn't had time to come to terms with the diagnosis. But with the support of her fans and the love of her friends and family, she hopes to draw strength.

Towards the end, Jessie showed her sense of humor as she joked, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t*ts and more music."