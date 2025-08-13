Jimmy Kimmel gets Italian citizenship in bid to escape Trump

New York, New York - Talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel used a podcast appearance to reveal that he sought out Italian citizenship as a way to escape President Donald Trump 's harmful policies.

Jimmy Kimmel (r.) apparently sought out Italian citizenship so that he can escape President Donald Trump if necessary. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Speaking to Sarah Silverman on her podcast, Kimmel confirmed he had officially obtained Italian citizenship earlier this year after going through a process of proving his ancestral lineage.

"I did get Italian citizenship," he told Silverman. "What's going on is as bad as you thought it was gonna be."

"It's so much worse – it's just unbelievable. I feel like it’s probably even worse than he would like it to be."

The reveal is the first time Kimmel has mentioned the move since appearing at an Italian Republic Day even in Los Angeles and speaking in part about his Italian heritage.

"I have just obtained citizenship," Kimmel reportedly told the audience. "My grandfather's parents came to New York from Ischia after an earthquake devastated Casa Micciola, in 1883, killing most of the family."