Cardi B flaunts bulging baby bump in video announcing exciting tour update

Cardi B is absolutely glowing lately, and it's not just because she's excited about her long-awaited sophomore album – check that baby bump! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

The rapper promoted her Am I the Drama? album and accompanying Little Miss Drama Tour in a social media video on Thursday.

In it, the superstar strutted around to deliver some important breaking news: There are going to be new dates added to her performance schedule!

"WOW! LA, NYC, & ATL are selling so fast!!" she wrote in the post's caption.

"So we’re adding more dates!! Yall are really working me huh??"

Her hilarious t-shirt showed one of the many meme pictures of Cardi from her recent court case in a heart, along with a promo for her record: "Am I the Drama? If you think I'm here to play with you goddam it I'm not."

Along with the cheeky tee, she sported bright cherry red nails, jean short shorts, tons of chunky gold jewelry, and an unmissable baby bump. (Her belly button has already popped out, y'all!)