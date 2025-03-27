Joe Jonas finally reveals release date for new album after postponement

Los Angeles, California - After months of anticipation, singer Joe Jonas has officially dropped the release date for his solo album , Music for People Who Believe in Love.

The Jonas Brothers star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting update, confirming the album will arrive on May 23.

First announced in July 2024 with a planned release in October, Joe hit pause to perfect the project, thanking fans for their patience with a sleek vinyl reveal.

The album also features his new singles Work It Out, What This Could Be, and 12 additional tracks.

This marks Joe's first solo venture since 2011's Fastlife, with his new album offering an intimate look at his journey as a father and friend and the transformative power of music in his life.

Also, despite multiple rumors, Joe has confirmed the album won't name-drop ex Sophie Turner or anyone else, keeping the focus on positive vibes.