Is Joe Jonas' new album title a dig at ex-wife Sophie Turner?
Los Angeles, California - Singer Joe Jonas just announced an upcoming solo album called Music For People Who Believe In Love... but is the title a dig at his ex-wife Sophie Turner amid their messy split?
Joe's Wednesday Instagram post confirmed that the album would be coming out on October 18 with preorders now available at joejonas.com.
"I am thrilled to share my new solo album with you – Music For People Who Believe In Love," the Work It Out artist wrote.
"This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love," he said in the announcement.
"These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me."
Work It Out – the first single off of the record – is set to drop on July 19.
The song, which the singer has been promoting for weeks, seemingly addresses his depression after the Sophie Turner breakup with the viral line "even baddies get saddies."
Did Joe Jonas shade Sophie Turner in solo album announcement?
But with an album title like that, did Joe have anything to say about his ex and the mother of his two daughters – actor and card-carrying Taylor Swift girl gang member Sophie Turner?
"It's okay to cry and mourn a loss – It's part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enable us to be there for the people we care about," Joe wrote, seeming to allude to the incredibly public dissolution of his marriage.
"This album speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I've found in doing what I love for a living," he continued, adding his hope that the record "brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@joejonas & @sophiet