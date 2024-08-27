Joe Jonas addresses rumors new album will put ex Sophie Turner "on blast"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Joe Jonas has been out promoting his upcoming solo record , Music for People Who Believe in Love, and he's denying any ill will against his ex Sophie Turner with the breakup album .

Joe doesn't want to start another bitter feud with his ex, who together share daughters Willa (4) and Delphine (2).

Despite some raised eyebrows at his album's title and a few song lyrics that appear to refer to the pair's split, the divorcing couple seem to be on decent terms lately after the smoke cleared from the emotionally devastating breakup.

The Cake by the Ocean singer told Billboard in a Monday interview that working on the album was "therapeutic" and "freeing" for him, although also "scary at times."

"I'm not trying to come for anyone on this album. I'm not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I'm grateful for," he said.

"I've got two beautiful kids... I'm a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that – but also, the journey to get here."