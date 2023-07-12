Johnny Depp emotionally honors late fan: "Sail on my fellow captain"

UK - Johnny Depp took to Instagram to pay tribute to one of his fans that has sadly passed away.

Johnny Depp commemorated the life of his fan Kori Stovell who tragically passed away at the age of 11. © ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old star commemorated the death of 11-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean fan Kori Stovell on his Instagram story.

Stovell was born with a heart condition and was in palliative care after two failed heart transplants.

"Sail on my fellow captain!! You honored us with your life," Depp wrote in the tribute.

"You humbled and amazed us with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all."

The Alice and Wonderland star had previously dubbed Stovell "Captain Kori" during one of their video calls in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation back in December.

Depp also recreated his infamous Captain Jack Sparrow character for the 11-year-old in a video that was uploaded to Stovell's YouTube channel, Kraken The Box.

"You've shown every one of us how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an incomprehensible understanding and unparalleled dignity," the the actor continued in his Insta story.