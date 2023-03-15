Olivia Rodrigo gets sour shoutout at ex Joshua Bassett's concert in viral video

Portland, Oregon - It looks like things aren't too sour between alleged former celebrity couple Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo after all!

Joshua Bassett (r.) responded to a fan heckling his supposed ex-girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo at his recent concert. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@mia__renae_

As many will recall, the Disney+ co-stars were supposedly a couple in 2019, and their breakup is said to be the inspiration for Rodrigo's iconic heartbreak anthem Driver's License.

Yet, Bassett clearly holds no grudge.

He was performing at the Roseland Theater on Sunday as part of his current Complicated Tour when a fan loudly mocked the 20-year-old.

"F*ck Olivia!" the audience member shouted as the 22-year-old sang Set Me Free.

The song is rumored to be about his dramatic breakup with Rodrigo and the massive backlash against him after she released several scathing songs said to be about their split.

In Set Me Free, Bassett sings, "I don't know what I did to deserve all of this / I don't wanna be rude or on the defensive / But I've been goin' through it too."

Despite this, the star proved that he wants to take the high road.

After the interruption from the fan, Bassett shook his head at the concertgoer and gave them a disapproving look in a clear move of defense.