Olivia Rodrigo spills her guts about her unexpected tour phobia!

New York, New York - After completing her GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo has now revealed that very specific fear that always haunts her on stage.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that she avoids drinking anything before going on stage out of fear she'll wet her pants! © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 22-year-old pop star prefers not to drink anything before performances – and for good reason!

As Rodrigo revealed to People over the weekend, she is terrified of wetting her pants on stage.

"I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage," she explained.

So, after the show, the get him back! artist has a fixed ritual that includes rehydrating.

First, she takes off her makeup, then she drinks "a ton of water" as she recovers from the demanding performance.

Rodrigo admitted she was "terrified" before kicking off her GUTS World Tour last year.

"I was like, 'I should have rehearsed more… like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing," she confessed.

Thankfully, the Grammy winner had nothing to worry about, as the concert series went off without a hitch.