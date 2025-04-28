Olivia Rodrigo spills her guts about her unexpected tour phobia!
New York, New York - After completing her GUTS World Tour, Olivia Rodrigo has now revealed that very specific fear that always haunts her on stage.
The 22-year-old pop star prefers not to drink anything before performances – and for good reason!
As Rodrigo revealed to People over the weekend, she is terrified of wetting her pants on stage.
"I'm always scared to drink water before I go on stage," she explained.
So, after the show, the get him back! artist has a fixed ritual that includes rehydrating.
First, she takes off her makeup, then she drinks "a ton of water" as she recovers from the demanding performance.
Rodrigo admitted she was "terrified" before kicking off her GUTS World Tour last year.
"I was like, 'I should have rehearsed more… like I needed three more weeks to rehearse this thing," she confessed.
Thankfully, the Grammy winner had nothing to worry about, as the concert series went off without a hitch.
While the tour may be technically over, Rodrigo has treated fans to a number of additional live performances with the GUTS World Tour: Spilled as well as a number of festival gigs, including headlining slots at the upcoming Governor's Ball and Bonaroo!
