Justin Bieber impersonator dupes Las Vegas DJ and performs on stage!

Las Vegas, Nevada - A Justin Bieber impersonator was so convincing that he ended up on stage performing the pop star's song – and racked up a pricey bar tab along the way!

A Justin Bieber (c.) imposter tricked DJ Gryffin and staff at the Wynn Las Vegas in a hilarious viral moment. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@issagonzalezz, Screenshots/Instagram/@lilbieber & @gryffin

On Tuesday, DJ Gryffin recounted how he was tricked by a Justin look-alike during his August 16 set.

The Emcee, who captioned his Instagram post "Biebergate2025," shared a clip which had the words, "how bustin jeiber duped me during my own set..."

Gryffin's title cards explained that he was notified that the Swag hitmaker was at the nightclub and was told by Justin's "entourage" that he wanted to perform.

The venue being "dark and loud" didn't help his case, so the DJ welcomed "Justin" onstage to sing the 2015 hit song, Sorry, to which Griffin hysterically added, "little did i know i was about to be sorry..."

After the scammer, who has been identified as 29-year-old Dylan Desclos, performed for the crowd, a member of the DJ's team is seen quietly telling the crowd that "Justin" was not who he said he was.

The viral moment didn't stop there, though, as Page Six reports that Dylan ran up a $10,000 bar tab after also scamming the hotel staff!