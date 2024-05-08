Did Justin Bieber swipe the song Love Yourself from Ed Sheeran?

Miami, Florida - Justin Bieber catapulted to number one on the music charts in 2016 with the song Love Yourself , but Ed Sheeran couldn't help spilling some tea about the track!

The hit song now has over 1.7 billion views and counting on YouTube, with lyrics written by none other than Ed himself.

During a Friday concert in Miami, the 33-year-old explained why he didn't sing the track himself!

"This is a song [from] when I was writing Divide. I was writing a lot of songs about a lot of different things, and I wrote this song, and honestly, I played it to people, and they went, 'Meh,'" the Brit laughed to the crowd.

He went on to recount playing the song to Justin, who loved it.



"I went, 'Cool, have it,' and then it got very big!" Ed said.

Then he recalled how his pals asked him why he didn't put the song out himself.

"You told me it wasn't good!" he said to them.

The Shape of You artist then sang the song for his adoring fans, who seemed to appreciate the track more than his "friends" did!