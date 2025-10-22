Is Justin Bieber encouraging Hailey's alleged feud with Selena Gomez?
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber apparently has a "twisted" reason for supporting the alleged ongoing drama between his wife Hailey and his ex Selena Gomez!
After the Rhode founder seemingly shaded her husband's ex in a recent interview, an insider told The Daily Mail that Justin believes that their rivalry "shows that Hailey loves him – and he loves that."
They continued, "Justin trusts Hailey to say what she wants to say, and if she gets them into some drama, he's going to ride or die with her, whether it is about Selena or not."
The informant further claims that the Biebers want to "continue to fan the flames," but Selena "intends to be the bigger person."
The Only Murders in the Building star's "main goal is now not to worry about Hailey and Justin ever again," according to the insider.
Selena, who recently married music producer Benny Blanco, seemed to highlight this with her since-deleted reaction to Hailey's alleged shade.
"She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever," the Rare Beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram story.
Is Justin Bieber to blame for Hailey and Selena's drama?
The insider further claims that Selena wants to be the "mature one" and "move on to another chapter in her life."
Nevertheless, another tipster insists that the ladies have a "professional rivalry" as fellow beauty moguls that is "not personal," adding that it "has nothing to do with Justin at all, no matter how much people try to make it that way. "
The source added that if Hailey and Selena "find themselves in the same room, they'd be very nice to each other."
The drama continues!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & @lilbieber & @haileybieber