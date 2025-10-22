Is Justin Bieber encouraging Hailey's alleged feud with Selena Gomez?

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber apparently has a "twisted" reason for supporting the alleged ongoing drama between his wife Hailey and his ex Selena Gomez !

Insiders suggest that Justin Bieber (c.) "loves" his wife Hailey's (r.) alleged rivalry with his ex, Selena Gomez. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & @lilbieber & @haileybieber

After the Rhode founder seemingly shaded her husband's ex in a recent interview, an insider told The Daily Mail that Justin believes that their rivalry "shows that Hailey loves him – and he loves that."

They continued, "Justin trusts Hailey to say what she wants to say, and if she gets them into some drama, he's going to ride or die with her, whether it is about Selena or not."

The informant further claims that the Biebers want to "continue to fan the flames," but Selena "intends to be the bigger person."

The Only Murders in the Building star's "main goal is now not to worry about Hailey and Justin ever again," according to the insider.

Selena, who recently married music producer Benny Blanco, seemed to highlight this with her since-deleted reaction to Hailey's alleged shade.

"She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever," the Rare Beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram story.