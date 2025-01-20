Kylie and Kendall Jenner rock matching looks on girls' night with Hailey Bieber

Aspen, Colorado - Kylie and Kendall Jenner looked winter fresh during their outing with Hailey Bieber and Stormi Webster!

Kylie (r.) and Kendall Jenner turned heads during their stylish night out with Hailey Bieber (l.). © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & VALERIE MACON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Jenner sisters slayed during their stylish Aspen outing with Justin Bieber's wifey, plus Kylie's six-year-old daughter, at Casa Tua on Sunday.

Per TMZ, Kylie and Kendall were captured in matching black 'fits, with the Khy founder rocking an "LBD" with a fur coat, which she paired with sheer tights and black shades.

Meanwhile, her mini-me slayed in a puffed-padded silver jacket and black pants.

As for the supermodel, Kenny kept it simple in an all-black, floor-length jacket and skirt lined with matching fur that featured a thigh-high slit.

Later, the 818 Tequila founder switched into a Parisian-themed look that consisted of a black turtleneck, pants, and a beret.

Hailey rounded out the crew in an oversized, dark fur coat and dark shades – but the winter fun didn't stop there!