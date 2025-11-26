Millie Bobby Brown reveals surprising name change after getting married

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has shocked fans with the revelation that she's dropped "Brown" from her name following her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she legally dropped her last name after tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi. © REUTERS

In a new interview with VT shared Monday, the 21-year-old quizzed her co-star and real-life bestie Noah Schnapp on her full, legal name.

Noah proved he knew Millie well enough to correctly guess that her real middle name is actually Bonnie and not Bobby, but when the 21-year-old guessed if her name was "Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi," she said no!

The pair broke out into giggles as Noah continued to guess incorrectly, but when he began to suggest "Millie Bonnie Brown," the Enola Holmes star cut him off.

"Drop the Bobby, drop the Brown. It's just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi," she said before quipping, "Millie Bon Bon!"

Fans initially believed that Millie had simply tacked on"Bongiovi" after her 2024 wedding, as she shared a snap that August from the set of Stranger Things that listed her name as Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.

It's possible that while her legal name no longer includes Brown, she's still working with it professionally, as she's kept her OG moniker on social media and recent acting credits.