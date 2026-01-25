Justin Bieber proves marriage to Hailey is strong after viral Selena Gomez slip-up

Aspen, Colorado - Justin Bieber 's love for Hailey seemingly remains strong after he allegedly "liked" an old snap of him with his ex, Selena Gomez !

Justin Bieber's (r) love for Hailey (l) seemingly remains strong after he allegedly "liked" an old snap of him with his ex, Selena Gomez! © Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber

The Hold Tight hitmaker was captured FaceTiming Hailey while spending some time in Aspen.

DeuxMoi dropped an image of Justin braving the cold in a black puffer coat, dark sweats, and animal-print boots as he held up his laptop to talk to the Rhode founder.

The sweet moment got positive reactions from fans, with one Instagram user commenting under the post, "FaceTiming in the middle of the street on a laptop is amazing."

Mere days ago, the E.T.A. singer was accused of being "messy" after a viral screenshot suggested that his Instagram account liked a telling comment under an old PDA pic with Selena.