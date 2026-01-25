Justin Bieber proves marriage to Hailey is strong after viral Selena Gomez slip-up
Aspen, Colorado - Justin Bieber's love for Hailey seemingly remains strong after he allegedly "liked" an old snap of him with his ex, Selena Gomez!
The Hold Tight hitmaker was captured FaceTiming Hailey while spending some time in Aspen.
DeuxMoi dropped an image of Justin braving the cold in a black puffer coat, dark sweats, and animal-print boots as he held up his laptop to talk to the Rhode founder.
The sweet moment got positive reactions from fans, with one Instagram user commenting under the post, "FaceTiming in the middle of the street on a laptop is amazing."
Mere days ago, the E.T.A. singer was accused of being "messy" after a viral screenshot suggested that his Instagram account liked a telling comment under an old PDA pic with Selena.
Did Justin Bieber accidentally like a "Jelena" comment?
The user @auro_lv2l recently wrote under the 2016 post, "Vivan los novioss," which translates to "Long live the newlyweds" or "Long live the couple."
Justin's "like" appeared to have vanish immediately afterwards, but it was still enough to trigger "Jelena" fans as he also didn't remove the decade-old picture.
Despite the Only Murders in the Building star marrying Benny Blanco, fans continue to pit Selena against Hailey on behalf of Justin – even though they all have seemingly made peace and moved on with their lives.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/lilbieber