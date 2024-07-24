Hailey Bieber finally opens up about constant "Jelena" scrutiny

Los Angeles, California - Model Hailey Bieber has come out with an emotional response regarding the years of public scrutiny she has faced during her whirlwind relationship with Justin Bieber .

Hailey Bieber (r.) recently talked about the hurdles she has faced in her relationship with Justin Bieber (c.) in the wake of his breakup from Selena Gomez (l.) © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & IMAGO / Depositphotos

In a new interview with W Magazine, the 27-year-old model talked about the harsh online criticism she has received over the couple's long-term relationship.

She admitted that critics have made her feel "so bad" about her relationship since the very beginning.

"'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced,'" she said.

"It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy."

The ongoing rumors and constant comparisons to the STAY artist's previous relationship with singer Selena Gomez have been a source of stress for the expectant mother.

Despite taking her therapist's advice to tackle the goal of compartmentalizing the negativity, it hasn't seemed to make a difference in boosting Hailey's mental health.

And with the constant battle between both Hailey and Selena's fanbases, it seems like the toxicity is sadly inevitable.