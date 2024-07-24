Hailey Bieber finally opens up about constant "Jelena" scrutiny
Los Angeles, California - Model Hailey Bieber has come out with an emotional response regarding the years of public scrutiny she has faced during her whirlwind relationship with Justin Bieber.
In a new interview with W Magazine, the 27-year-old model talked about the harsh online criticism she has received over the couple's long-term relationship.
She admitted that critics have made her feel "so bad" about her relationship since the very beginning.
"'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced,'" she said.
"It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy."
The ongoing rumors and constant comparisons to the STAY artist's previous relationship with singer Selena Gomez have been a source of stress for the expectant mother.
Despite taking her therapist's advice to tackle the goal of compartmentalizing the negativity, it hasn't seemed to make a difference in boosting Hailey's mental health.
And with the constant battle between both Hailey and Selena's fanbases, it seems like the toxicity is sadly inevitable.
Hailey Bieber admits to playing down the hurt over Selena Gomez comparisons
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said, and this is how people are going to be," she added.
"But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less," Hailey concluded.
The Rhode founder was a fan of "Jelena" back in the day, even taking to social media to write a statement on their relationship.
"I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream!" she infamously wrote back in 2011.
After the Rare Beauty founder and Justin split in 2018, Hailey managed to swoop in and the two were wed shortly after.
Hailey is currently preparing for the arrival of her first child with Justin.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & IMAGO / Depositphotos