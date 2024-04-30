Justin Bieber reportedly struggling after posting crying photos

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber shocked the internet when he posted some crying selfies on Sunday. An insider has now provided some insight into what might be going on behind the scenes.

An inside source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that "Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self."

The insider added that Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, has been trying to help the Baby singer through these emotional difficulties.

"Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle," the source said.

"They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better."

Some fans interpreted the pics to signal marital problems between the Biebers. After all, there are still some lingering shippers of Justin and Selena Gomez, despite having split years ago!

"He's sad he chose the wrong girl," wrote one commenter.

Another outright tagged Selena and wrote, "look the way he cryin cuz he missed u."