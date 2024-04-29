Hailey Bieber responds to Justin's cryptic crying selfies

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber 's wife Hailey has responded to a series of photos on Instagram, two of which showed him crying.

Justin's recent social posts have stirred up some new drama amid lingering rumors that he and Hailey are on the rocks.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old Peaches artist surprised fans with a photo dump on Instagram that included a couple of selfies of him crying.

His wife joined in on the onslaught of comments with a simple and lighthearted comment: "A pretty crier."



However, fans weren't too sure about the Rhode founder's response, questioning why Justin was emotional in the first place.

This comes after recent speculation about a possible separation between the couple.

Despite the unusual pics, there are still signs all might be well in Bieber World.

Hailey and Justin were recently seen packing on the PDA at Coachella, and the post itself included a mix of happy content: onstage performance shots, a friend in the Stay singer's drew house merchandise, and a blurry image of weed.