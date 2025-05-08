Justin Bieber shares cryptic messages after skipping Met Gala

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber cryptically shared why love is "exhausting" after skipping out on attending the 2025 Met Gala with his wife, Hailey .

Justin Bieber shared his honest thoughts about love after he was notably absent from this year's Met Gala. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Yummy hitmaker spilled his thoughts on love via his Instagram story on Wednesday.

Justin wrote, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing," he continued.

"Still find myself trying to earn love. And It's exhausting."

The Honest singer admitted that "I'm loved no matter what I do," but also acknowledged that he still struggles with thinking that he doesn't deserve it.

The 31-year-old Grammy-winner continued that love "made me exhausted from trying to prove I was worthy at times. Also Made me feel more entitled at times."

He added, "It either makes us feel not good enough or that we're owed something. True love is freely given with no expectation."