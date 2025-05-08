Justin Bieber shares cryptic messages after skipping Met Gala
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber cryptically shared why love is "exhausting" after skipping out on attending the 2025 Met Gala with his wife, Hailey.
The Yummy hitmaker spilled his thoughts on love via his Instagram story on Wednesday.
Justin wrote, "Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing. It's a receiving thing," he continued.
"Still find myself trying to earn love. And It's exhausting."
The Honest singer admitted that "I'm loved no matter what I do," but also acknowledged that he still struggles with thinking that he doesn't deserve it.
The 31-year-old Grammy-winner continued that love "made me exhausted from trying to prove I was worthy at times. Also Made me feel more entitled at times."
He added, "It either makes us feel not good enough or that we're owed something. True love is freely given with no expectation."
Though Justin didn't join Hailey at the Met, he still praised his wife with an Instagram post, captioning the images of her gala look, "I see it, I like it, and I want it," thus confirming the two are still going strong!
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo