Justin Bieber strips to his undies in freezing-cold winter lounge session

Aspen, Colorado - Pop star Justin Bieber has got his fans speechless over some new Instagram Stories pictures showing off his tattoos and... some other things.

Biebs is wild for this one.

The singer and brand new papa has been hinting at a return to music on his Insta Stories lately.

Could these pics be the start of a new branding rollout?

Or maybe Justin's just being Justin...

Either way, his rabid fanbase are probably having a field day with the heartthrob star's latest pictures, which show off his full-body tats – and everything else.

Granted, one of the snaps shows the Baby artist in goggles and a bulky black snowsuit.

The others, however, see him in his birthday suit.

In the pictures, Justin sits on a wooden Adirondack chair in beautiful Aspen, Colorodo.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner, who was also seen doing a cold plunge in his white Calvin Klein boxer briefs, is on vacation with his wife Hailey Bieber amid the deadly wildfires in their hometown of Los Angeles.