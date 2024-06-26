Justin Timberlake breaks social media silence with first post since DWI arrest

New York, New York - Justin Timberlake shared his first social media post on Instagram following his recent DWI arrest on Long Island.

Justin TImberlake shared his first Instagram post after being arrested in the Hamptons. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@justintimberlake

The show must go on!

On Tuesday, the SexyBack singer took over Madison Square Garden in New York City for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Justin posted a video of himself showing off some New York Knicks-inspired tour T-shirts before going onstage.

The post currently boasts 68,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

"This is so important right now... let's go!" the singer hilariously said before adding, "Got yall's Knicks colors."

His cameraman then comically says, "Bing bong!"

The Prince of Pop was recently pulled over and arrested for drinking and driving, and his mug shot instantly went viral overnight. But Justin isn't letting that stop him from giving fans an incredible tour!

"Ok but petition for new merch that says 'This is going to ruin the tour' because I'd honestly buy that in a heartbeat-," one fan commented on his post, referring to his alleged comment about the arrest that's been turned into a viral meme.