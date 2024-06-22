Justin Timberlake finally breaks his silence after shock DWI arrest

Chicago, (Illinois - Justin Timberlake used his first concert since he was arrested by the police for drunk driving to address the shocking incident .

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it's been a tough week. But you're here and I'm here and nothing can change this moment right now," the star says in a video taken at his Chicago's United Center show.

"I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much," the singer told his fans.

Timberlake was caught drunk behind the wheel on Monday night and was taken to jail.

Police pulled the musician over in Long Island after he ran a stop sign, resulting in charges of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI.)

The next court date is scheduled for July 26, the same day as one of his European tour dates. Timberlake’s lawyer said he was looking forward to "vigorously defending" the singer, according to the PA news agency.