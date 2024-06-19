Justin Timberlake's lawyer breaks silence on DWI charge: "I will have a lot to say"

Sag Harbor, New York - Pop star Justin Timberlake has addressed his shocking arrest and DWI charge for the first time.

Justin Timberlake's lawyer has come to the singer's defense following his bombshell arrest in the Hamptons. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old entertainer's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., spoke on his behalf after he was arrested in the Hamptons for drunk driving.

Per Deadline, the attorney stated, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations."

"I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."



The *NSYNC member's legal aid also dished to Us Weekly, "The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test."

"Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane."

Justin's mug shot went viral after his Monday arrest when he was pulled over by Sag Harbor authorities for running a stop sign and swerving in the road.