Justin Timberlake hilariously drags iconic "it's gonna be May" meme

Los Angeles, California - Singer Justin Timberlake commemorated the first of May by taking a dig at the infamous "it's gonna be May" meme!

Justin Timberlake has hysterically dragged the iconic "it's gonna be May" memes that circulate the internet every May. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

May is here and the 43-year-old artist has poked fun at the long-running internet joke surrounding the NSYNC hit from 2000, It's Gonna Be Me.

On Tuesday, Justin took to social media with a TikTok clip where user @umgabi asks, "What's a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you to this day?"

The video cuts to the Trolls star, who responds, "Um... 'me'," referring to the infamous line with an eye roll.

The hilarious mispronunciation of "me" as "may" has been a popular internet joke for decades with fans, who commemorate the beginning of the month with memes of Justin singing the infamous track.

The Cry Me a River singer's former bandmate Joey Fantone dished to People that the group actually sends the meme to each other in their group chat – but only if it's a good one!