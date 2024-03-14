Justin Timberlake reunites with *NSYNC for LA show!

Los Angeles, California - Singer Justin Timberlake tore up fans' hearts when he reunited with *NSYNC !

Justin Timberlake (m) brought his N*SYNC bandmates for his one-night only show in LA. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the lucky crowd at the 43-year-old's one-night-only show got the shock of their lives when the boy band reunited on stage for the first time since 2013.

Viral footage showed fans going wild when Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick appeared on the stage behind Justin.

The group reportedly performed a few of their popular tracks, including Bye Bye Bye, It's Gonna Be Me, plus their new single, Paradise, which is featured on Justin's new album, Everything I Thought It Was.

A few A-listers were also at the Selfish singer's set, including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Later, the Trolls star dropped a snap via Instagram that featured the stage with five empty stools on it, teasing that more could be on the way from the popular boy band.