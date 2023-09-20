Adidas exec says Kanye West "didn't mean what he said" about Jewish people

Herzogenaurach, Germany - Kanye West may have been dropped from his high-profile business deal with Adidas after he made several antisemitic statements, but an executive for the company is now defending the rapper.

An executive of Adidas said in a recent interview that he does not believe Kanye West (r.) is a bad person after the rapper made several antisemitic statements. © Collage: Christof STACHE / AFP & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Guardian, Bjørn Gulden, chief executive of Adidas, opened up about the controversies surrounding Ye in a recent interview with the Norwegian podcast In Good Company.

"I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and what I call street culture," Gulden explained. "So he's extremely creative and has, together with [Adidas], created a Yeezy line that was very successful."

He recounted how Ye "did [make] some statements, which wasn't that good," forcing the company to withdraw from "one of the most successful collabs in history."

"Very unfortunate because I don't think he meant what he said, and I don't think he's a bad person – it just came across that way."

Either Gulden is shamelessly trying to fix the broken relationship with West, which cost Adidas over $500 million, or he has forgotten the worst of Ye's many controversial statements.