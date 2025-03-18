Diddy gives Kanye West advice from prison amid Kim Kardashian feud

A recent video shared on social media shows Sean Combs giving Kanye West advice from prison amid an ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian.

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West reportedly got some advice from fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs amid his public clash with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

A recent video shared on social media shows Sean Combs (r.) giving Kanye West (c.) advice from prison amid an ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian.
In a series of videos shared by The Shade Room on Monday, West is seen having a phone call with Diddy, who has been incarcerated since September as he awaits trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

"Have some f**king fun. Get behind the mic, have some fun," Diddy said. "Chop up them samples, get back on your hit man vibe. Have some fun, get back to smiling.

"F**k these other motherf**kers. They are wasting your time. Wasting your motherf**king time."

Kanye and Kim Kardashian "go to war" over new song featuring North and Sean Combs
The orders garnered a smile from West, who responded, "I hear you, yes, sir," and went on to say he finally "enjoys music again."

Combs, who is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison, then lamented about both rappers' legal and career woes, stating, "The devil is a liar" and "This s**t is f**king sad as a motherf**ker."

While it's not clear when the phone call took place, the release of the video comes as West has been publicly feuding with Kardashian after he featured their daughter on a recent song with Combs.

Early Monday morning, West released a torrent of social media posts regarding Kardashian allowing their daughter to be featured on a song with rapper Playboi Carti.

