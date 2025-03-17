Kanye and Kim Kardashian "go to war" over new song featuring North and Sean Combs
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got into a bitter battle after the erratic rapper dropped a new track featuring North and Sean "Diddy" Combs!
Ye, who has publicly supported the disgraced mogul, shared and deleted a new song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, via X that featured the 11-year-old budding star.
In another since-removed tweet, the All Falls Down rapper accused Kim of trying to block the single's release and posted an alleged text conversation between the exes.
The SKIMS founder mentioned that she trademarked North's name at birth and wrote that she "sent paper work over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her."
Her messages added: "I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she's 18 it goes to her. So stop."
Kanye makes shocking threats
Ye apparently hit back at his ex-wife, threatening her: "Amend it or I'm going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me."
Per TMZ, the All's Fair star, who also shares Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West with Kanye, sent out cease-and-desist letters over the track and took part in an emergency hearing with a mediator and judge.
The site noted that the College Dropout hitmaker did not join it, but did allegedly promise not to drop the track.
