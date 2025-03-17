Kanye and Kim Kardashian "go to war" over new song featuring North and Sean Combs

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got into a bitter battle after the erratic rapper dropped a new track featuring North and Sean "Diddy" Combs!

Kim Kardashian sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West (l) after the rapper dropped a song that featured their daughter North and jailed mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. © Collage: Sreenshot/instagram/kimkardashian & FRAZER HARRISON & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ye, who has publicly supported the disgraced mogul, shared and deleted a new song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, via X that featured the 11-year-old budding star.

In another since-removed tweet, the All Falls Down rapper accused Kim of trying to block the single's release and posted an alleged text conversation between the exes.

The SKIMS founder mentioned that she trademarked North's name at birth and wrote that she "sent paper work over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her."

Her messages added: "I asked u at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she's 18 it goes to her. So stop."