Is Kanye West visiting Russia?

Kanye West has been spotted visiting Moscow, Russia. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

Western artists have mostly not performed in Russia during the Ukraine war, which led to massive US and European sanctions on Moscow, as well as travel restrictions to the country.



Kanye West, who has stirred controversy with his rightwing political statements in the US and has faced accusations of racism and antisemitism. He was recently accused of praising Adolf Hitler, has expressed admiration for President Vladimir Putin in the past.

"Kanye West is already in Moscow! This is great news, he is staying in the heart of the capital," the state TASS news agency quoted producer Yana Rudkovskaya as saying on social media.

Her announcement followed rumors last month that West will perform a concert in Moscow.

But Luzhniki Stadium, where he was rumored to perform, told state media it does not have information on possible concerts by the rapper.