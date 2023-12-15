Kanye West in hot water after antisemitic rant: "Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye!"

Las Vegas, Nevada - A recent video of Kanye West has quickly gone viral, as it shows the rapper going off on an antisemitic, hate-filled rant for 10 minutes straight.

In the video taken early Friday morning, West was seen surrounded by a group of people giving their undivided attention as he ranted away on everything from Adolf Hitler to former President Donald Trump.

"Who's going to make the hospitals, though?" Ye said in the clip. "He's a Zionist, Trump. This is what I've been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that!"

The rapper made bizarre claims about how "Zionist Jews" own everything in America, from hospitals and banks to private schools that he accused "rich f**ks" in the room of sending their children to.

He also slammed former business partners, including Adidas, for "[crashing] the richest n***a of all time," and Balenciaga and Gap, who he gave a "f**k you" to, and name-dropped artists he's worked with in the past, including as Drake, Jay-Z, and Mark Rubin, who he said he would "slap the s**t out of."

"I'm on my Farrakhan Don s**t right now, bro," he added, "Because guess what? These Yeezy's gonna sell. They sabotaged the show today. They sabotaged the Instagram. They cut off the f**king Adidas contract. Then they wanna go get light-skinned Ye. You get what I'm saying?"

"This is what you been waiting for," he said at one point. "Kim, this is what you been waiting for."