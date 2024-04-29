Kanye West hit with another lawsuit over alleged discrimination
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West is being sued by yet another former employee of his Donda Academy, who claims the rapper repeatedly racially discriminated against members of his staff.
According to PEOPLE, the lawsuit was filed by Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked as a security guard at the school for about six months.
The suit alleges the rapper "frequently screamed at and berated Black employees," paid non-Black employees less "for no discernible reason," and claims Provo was fired after refusing to cut off his dreadlocks, which he wore "as an exercise of his Muslim faith."
Provo is seeking damages for the discrimination, the hostile work environment, labor violations, and reimbursement for attorney fees.
He has also requested that West be barred from "owning and operating any type of educational school for minor children under the age of 18 years in the state of California."
The suit comes as numerous former employees have filed similar lawsuits against West over his questionable leadership and practices.
Kanye West faces multiple lawsuits from former Donda Academy employees
Two former teachers filed a suit last April, alleging they were wrongfully terminated after expressing concerns over the school's conditions, such as the fact that grades, report cards, and progress reports were not being kept for students.
A former principal of the Academy filed a similar suit a few months later in July, claiming he was fired for voicing concerns about the school's safety conditions, such as how there was no hot water and West allegedly had windows in the school removed because he "hates" glass.
Earlier this month, yet another former employee filed their suit, accusing the rapper of repeatedly yelling at Black employees and praising Adolf Hitler as an "innovator."
