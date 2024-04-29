Kanye West hit with another lawsuit over alleged discrimination

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West is being sued by yet another former employee of his Donda Academy, who claims the rapper repeatedly racially discriminated against members of his staff.

A former security guard at Kanye West's Donda Academy is suing the rapper over alleged racial discrimination and wrongful termination. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to PEOPLE, the lawsuit was filed by Benjamin Deshon Provo, who worked as a security guard at the school for about six months.

The suit alleges the rapper "frequently screamed at and berated Black employees," paid non-Black employees less "for no discernible reason," and claims Provo was fired after refusing to cut off his dreadlocks, which he wore "as an exercise of his Muslim faith."

Provo is seeking damages for the discrimination, the hostile work environment, labor violations, and reimbursement for attorney fees.

He has also requested that West be barred from "owning and operating any type of educational school for minor children under the age of 18 years in the state of California."

The suit comes as numerous former employees have filed similar lawsuits against West over his questionable leadership and practices.