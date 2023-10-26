Kanye hit with lawsuit from volunteer at LA homeless shelter for bizarre Skid Row rant video

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye West is being sued over a video he allegedly stole from a volunteer at a Los Angeles homeless shelter, going on to distribute the footage without permission.

A volunteer at a homeless shelter in Los Angeles is suing Kanye West for allegedly sharing and profiting off of a video he shared without permission. © IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Rolling Stone, Elijah Graham was working as a volunteer event planner at the Los Angeles Mission in 2021, when Ye made a surprise visit during a Thanksgiving event.

Graham filmed the rapper giving a long speech, released it, and the video quickly went viral.

Now Graham is suing West, accusing him of sharing the video to his Instagram without permission and then profiting off of it without giving the event planner a cut.

As per People, a copy of the video taken of the incident shows the rapper ranting about "mistakes" he made during his relationship with Kim Kardashian, who he had split up with around that time.

"When God… brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the separation, the trauma that the devil has used... to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store," he said.