Kanye West angers fans after failing to release Vultures 2 as promised

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has angered fans once again after he failed to release his new record on the promised date.

Rapper Kanye West has disappointed many of his fans after he failed to drop his new album, Vultures 2, on the promised release date. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Thursday, May 2, Yeezy fans stayed up all night, expecting the rapper to drop his second joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 2, at midnight.

Unfortunately, the drop never came – and West didn't even bother to give a reason as to why.

Fans have since been airing their disappointment on social media, sharing memes and speculating about the album's release.

"I spend the entire night waiting for Vultures 2 debut only to realize Kanye West was pranking us," one user shared.

"It's hard being a Kanye fan, bro," another fan lamented.



Some fans noted that those let down by Kanye are actually the ones at fault since the rapper has a history of not staying true to his word.

West had originally promised that the album would be released on March 8, then similarly ghosted fans, later updating them with the May date.

He did the same with the first Vultures record, delaying the release three times before releasing it the day after the promised date.