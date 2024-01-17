Kanye West delays upcoming album for the third time

Los Angeles, California - It looks as though Kanye West fans will have to wait a bit longer for the rapper's return to music after he revealed his upcoming album has been delayed yet again.

Kanye West recently announced that he is once again delaying his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. The new release date is set for February 2024. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A representative for West recently told Forbes that his joint album with fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign now has a planned release for February 9, 2024.

The news marks the third time the collaborative album, titled Vultures, has been pushed back.

While the duo originally set a release date of December 15, they ended up delaying it at the last minute and pushed the release date to New Year's Eve.

West has not publicly revealed the reason for the delays.

Vultures will be Ye's first album since he made a series of antisemitic comments in 2022 that nearly destroyed his business and music careers.

He continued to stand by his comments throughout 2023 until he issued an apology to the Jewish community in late December, though many critics believe that it was composed using Artificial Intelligence.

Despite his many controversies and habit of consistently disappointing his fan base, the new record is one of the most anticipated releases of West's career.