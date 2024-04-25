Kanye West announces adult film site after claiming porn "destroyed" his family

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West seemingly confirmed reports of starting a pornography studio, and many fans have very interesting thoughts on Ye's new venture.

Kanye West is reportedly opening up is own adult film site called Yeezy Porn. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & JASON DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, Ye shared a since-deleted video on X with the date and caption: "Yeezy Porn is C**ming."

Per The Independent, a female narrator then ushers fans to go to the site "Yeezy.com."

Rumors started swirling on Tuesday after TMZ revealed information from the Yeezy brand's representative, and Kanye's post seems to confirm the speculation.

The 46-year-old hip-hop mogul is reportedly launching the company this summer with Stormy Daniel's ex-husband Mike Moz.

Yeezy began as a fashion collaboration between Ye and Adidas, which offered fans a wide array of sneakers and other activewear.

After the Donda artist made multiple antisemitic remarks in October 2022, the deal was promptly terminated. That same month, Kanye allegedly showed a porn video to the Adidas executives during a meeting.

Kanye has since deleted his Instagram and X accounts, which further fueled the rumors on social media.