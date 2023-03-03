Kanye West burger joint lawsuit gets tossed as his lawyers don't show up

Melbourne, Australia - A lawsuit by Kanye West against a burger restaurant was thrown out of court after his legal team pulled a no show.

West reportedly filed the suit in October 2022, accusing the Australian restaurant College Dropout Burgers, named after Ye's iconic 2004 album The College Dropout, and its owner Mark Elkhouri of using parts of his work without his permission.

On Friday, as the case was set to begin in Australian federal court, no one arrived to represent Ye.

Elkhouri and his lawyers argued the case should be dismissed, and the rapper should have to cover his legal fees.

Justice Shaun McElwaine granted the request due to the fact that West and his lawyers had already defaulted on legal obligations three times and ignored any attempts to be reached.

Ye has had issues keeping legal representation since his public antisemitic rants have ruined his once popular reputation.

He was dropped by his legal team in early February as he seemingly disappeared while facing multiple lawsuits. By the end of the month, he found new lawyers from multiple firms to handle a few of his cases – but it seems like he may have forgotten about the burger joint suit.