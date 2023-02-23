Kanye West gets new lawyers after being dropped by legal team

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West , everyone's not-so-favorite antisemitic villain , has lawyered up with a new legal team as others have refused to work with him.

According to Insider, lawyers from multiple firms have filed notices that they will serve as Ye's new representation and reside over three court cases he is involved in.

The first case out of New York involves allegations by a music publisher that the rapper sampled a song on his track Flowers from his record Donda 2 without giving credit or paying licensing fees. Peter Hawkes and his team at the Oregon-based Angeli Law Group are set to represent him.

The second case sees claims from a business management firm that Ye never paid them after an agreement was struck to manage his finances. They are suing for $4.5 million, and three lawyers with the California-based firm Weeks Nelson will be defending him.

The final case involves employess on the team for Kanye's 2019 opera titled Nebuchadnezzar, who say he underpaid and overworked them. He and his lawyers for the case, Justin Morello and London Meservy, are facing a $6 million suit.

The 45-year-old was previously represented in the case by Greenberg Traurig LLP, but the firm cut ties with him following a string of antisemitic statements he made last year.

Lawyers attempted to notify Ye of their departure, but he managed to evade them, and the public eye, for several weeks.