Kanye West accused of masturbating in front of ex-employee in bombshell lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has been sued by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta for alleged sexual harassment.

Model Lauren Pisciotta earned up to $1 million through her OnlyFans account. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@laurenpisciotta

Pisciotta is suing her former employer on claims of sexual harassment and unlawful dismissal, Page Six has learned from court documents.

The model started working for West in July 2021 when he was preparing to launch his Yeezy fashion line.

She is said to have been paid $1 million a year as his assistant on the condition that she would be on-call day and night.

Pisciotta also had an OnlyFans account where she regularly posted revealing pictures and videos.

In 2022, West allegedly deleted his ex-assistant's account on the grounds that she should be more "God Like."

In exchange, he supposedly said he would raise her salary to $2 million a year to compensate for the loss of income – something Pisciotta says never followed through on.