Kanye West accused of masturbating in front of ex-employee in bombshell lawsuit
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has been sued by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta for alleged sexual harassment.
Pisciotta is suing her former employer on claims of sexual harassment and unlawful dismissal, Page Six has learned from court documents.
The model started working for West in July 2021 when he was preparing to launch his Yeezy fashion line.
She is said to have been paid $1 million a year as his assistant on the condition that she would be on-call day and night.
Pisciotta also had an OnlyFans account where she regularly posted revealing pictures and videos.
In 2022, West allegedly deleted his ex-assistant's account on the grounds that she should be more "God Like."
In exchange, he supposedly said he would raise her salary to $2 million a year to compensate for the loss of income – something Pisciotta says never followed through on.
Kanye West allegedly sent ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta vulgar text messages
West is said to have frequently written vulgar text messages to the model.
One text message allegedly reads, "See my problem is I be wanting to f**k but then after I f**k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I’m f**ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me."
He is also said to have given Pisciotta explicit details about sexual acts he would like to experience.
She also claims to have received photos and videos of West while he was having sex with other women, as well as intimate photos of Yeezy employees.
Lauren Pisciotta outlines more shocking allegations against Kanye West
The indictment lists other alleged offenses, including the Heartless singer masturbating while talking to the model on the phone, asking her about the size of her friends' penises, and allegedly forcing her "to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said 'it was covering too much.'"
Pisciotta further accuses Kanye of locking her in a room with him and masturbating next to her before falling asleep. When she made it clear to him that she didn't want to have sex with him, he allegedly became angry.
Pisciotta was promoted in September 2022 and offered a $4 million salary, but the fashion designer fired her a month later.
She was allegedly offered $3 million for severance, which she claims to have never received. In her lawsuit, the model is demanding compensation for the alleged wrongful dismissal and the allegedly hostile and sexist working environment.
West has announced that he will be countersuing Pisciotta on claims of blackmail, coercion, and slander.
The Heartless rapper is facing a number of additional legal issues, including a suit from a former employee of his Donda Academy who has accused him of racial discrimination.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@laurenpisciotta & MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP