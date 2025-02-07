Kanye West says he has "dominion" over wife Bianca Censori after Grammys scandal

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West declared he has "dominion" over his wife Bianca Censori after the model's all-but-nude Grammys look sparked concern about the pair's relationship dynamic.

Kanye West (l.) declared he has "dominion" over his wife Bianca Censori after the model's all-but-nude Grammys look sparked concern about the pair's relationship dynamic. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 47-year-old rapper unleashed a flood of ranting X posts on Thursday morning, several of which addressed the controversy around Bianca's NSFW red carpet appearance.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he wrote in one post. "THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T."



"YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL," Ye continued.

The 30-year-old, who tied the knot with Kanye in 2022, caused a stir on Sunday by donning an entirely sheer minidress on the red carpet that left nothing to the imagination.

Bianca has become notorious for rocking ultra-provocative fashion while out with the Heartless artist, but their latest outing amplified concerns that Ye "exerts total control over" her and forces her to wear the nearly nude looks as performance art.

When asked about these allegations by paparazzi in 2024, Ye snatched the camerawoman's phone and berated her for the "dumba** question."