Kanye West is suing his dentist for allegedly getting him and Bianca Censori addicted to laughing gas

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye "Ye" West and his wife Bianca Censori are suing their dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, who allegedly got them addicted to nitrous oxide – aka laughing gas.

Rapper Kanye "Ye" West (r.) and his wife Bianca Censori (l.) want to sue their dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, who allegedly got them addicted to laughing gas. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As PageSix reports, citing a press release from the musician, they accuse the self-proclaimed "Father of Diamond Dentistry" of wanting to take control of the artist's fashion and music brand.

To do this, the dentist allegedly put West and Censori out of action "with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances."

The administration of the laughing gas, which is said to have cost the rapper 50,000 dollars a month, led to "injuries and damages" to him and his wife.

In addition to neurological and physical damage, the Gold Digger artist is now said to be suffering from "psychological and emotional trauma" and a "chemical dependency which required treatment."

A spokesperson for West already made it public last year that Ye was addicted to laughing gas. Even then, the dentist was blamed for this.

"Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous – laughing gas," his spokesperson previously posted on X.

"It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye's mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him."