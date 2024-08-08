Los Angeles, California - The former head of Kanye West 's long-forgotten presidential campaign claims the rapper's dentist got him hooked on a new addiction.

On Wednesday, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos – who managed Ye 2024 until its abrupt end last October – shared a thread on X in which he argued that West "is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing" for many reasons.

He claims that the biggest factor in Kanye's downward spiral is that his dentist Thomas Connelly got him hooked on a lesser-known drug.

"Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous – laughing gas," Yiannopoulos claims.

"It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye's mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him."

Yiannopoulos wrote that he "uncovered the fraud and intervened," but the nitrous-addicted Ye couldn't see reason and "blew up our relationship."

He went on to state that Connelly is "a dangerous predator who targets African-American celebrities" and "must be stopped," also revealing that he had allegedly filed a complaint to the California Dental Board.

Ye, who recently released his record Vultures II, has been avoiding the public eye since facing harsh criticism after making a string of very public antisemitic remarks – actions which cost him high-profile business deals and friendships alike.