Kanye West lashes out at reporter over question about his wife: "Do you work for the devil?"

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West got into an altercation with a reporter who asked him about the rumors he is "controlling" his wife Bianca Censori.

Controversial rapper Kanye West (r) got into a heated moment with a TMZ photographer after he was asked a question about his wife, Bianca Censori. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Monday, West and other celebrities, including Tyler the Creator, attended a Hollywood Walk of Fame event where singer Charlie Wilson was honored.

In a video shared by TMZ, Ye was seen being followed by a paparazzi photographer, who said to the rapper, "People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you're controlling her."

West, who wore an all-black outfit and face mask, quickly snatched the reporter's phone from her hands and walked off.

The reporter's question was in regard to criticism West has faced for dressing Censori scantily in public, which some believe is done against her will.

He was later seen berating the reporter, telling her, "I'm a human being."