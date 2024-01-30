Kanye West lashes out at reporter over question about his wife: "Do you work for the devil?"
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West got into an altercation with a reporter who asked him about the rumors he is "controlling" his wife Bianca Censori.
On Monday, West and other celebrities, including Tyler the Creator, attended a Hollywood Walk of Fame event where singer Charlie Wilson was honored.
In a video shared by TMZ, Ye was seen being followed by a paparazzi photographer, who said to the rapper, "People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you're controlling her."
West, who wore an all-black outfit and face mask, quickly snatched the reporter's phone from her hands and walked off.
The reporter's question was in regard to criticism West has faced for dressing Censori scantily in public, which some believe is done against her will.
He was later seen berating the reporter, telling her, "I'm a human being."
Kanye West berates paparazzi over allegations he "controls" wife Bianca Censori
"You think because you're a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumba** s**t like that?" he exclaimed. "Ask me about my wife, talking about if she's got free will?
"Are you insane? This is America!" he continued. "Have you got free will, or do you work for the devil? You're working for TMZ. I'm a legend, do you understand that?
"Was that a dumba**, disrespectful question to come ask a grown-a** superhero?" Ye added.
West has faced similar criticisms while he was married to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP