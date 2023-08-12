Is Kanye West controlling his wife Bianca Censori with risqué fashion?
Florence, Italy - Are Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Consori's bizarre fashion choices due to power and control?
Locals aren't the only ones disturbed over the 46-year-old hip-hop star and his wifey's controversial looks during their recent stint in Italy.
Ye and Censori have also turned heads worldwide and kicked up internet chatter while prancing about the country shoeless with some bizarre outfit choices.
But it's the 28-year-old Yeezy architect's risqué fits that have everyone blushing – and wondering what's going on behind the scenes.
According to The Daily Mail, the Hurricane rapper could be behind his new wife's style. He was known to have heavily influenced Kim Kardashian's fashion choices during their marriage, and has a similar history with past women he's dated.
The director of the Australian Association of Psychologists Carly Dober speculated to the site that Ye may be dictating what his new wife wears.
Other TikTok videos have gone viral for speculating the same.
Is Kanye West trying to prove a point with controversial fashion?
No one can deny that Censori's style has seemed to drastically change since she allegedly wed the Donda artist in a non-legally binding ceremony this year.
Dober noted that it's "unclear" how much of Censori's changing style is "due to an increase in access to resources" or because of "discussions" between the couple.
Interestingly enough, Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee spilled to Page Six that he believes their affinity for stepping out barefoot is intentional.
"I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye's feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture," Lee stated, adding that he thinks Ye's moves are "smart and strategic."
It was reported that Ye is planning a "fashion comeback" with his wifey, therefore this Italy takeover could be part of a much larger plan!
