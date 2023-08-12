Is Kanye West controlling his wife Bianca Censori with risqué fashion?

Florence, Italy - Are Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Consori's bizarre fashion choices due to power and control?

Kanye West may have some input in his presumed wife Bianca Censori's strange fashion choices. © IMAGO / Matrix

Locals aren't the only ones disturbed over the 46-year-old hip-hop star and his wifey's controversial looks during their recent stint in Italy.

Ye and Censori have also turned heads worldwide and kicked up internet chatter while prancing about the country shoeless with some bizarre outfit choices.

But it's the 28-year-old Yeezy architect's risqué fits that have everyone blushing – and wondering what's going on behind the scenes.

According to The Daily Mail, the Hurricane rapper could be behind his new wife's style. He was known to have heavily influenced Kim Kardashian's fashion choices during their marriage, and has a similar history with past women he's dated.

The director of the Australian Association of Psychologists Carly Dober speculated to the site that Ye may be dictating what his new wife wears.

Other TikTok videos have gone viral for speculating the same.