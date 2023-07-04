Kanye West mocked for "following Adolf Hitler" in The Idol season finale

Los Angeles, California - Max show The Idol recently aired its finale, which featured a quote that poked fun at rapper Kanye West for his proclaimed admiration of Adolf Hitler.

In the season finale of Max's The Idol, a joke was made about how rapper Kanye West's career tanked because he is "following Adolf Hitler." © Collage: Valery HACHE / AFP & Robin Marchant/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The show stars Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp, who plays a famous pop star named Jocelyn.

During the first season's fifth and final episode that aired on Sunday night, Jocelyn puts on a private performance for her management team in an attempt to prove that she is ready to tour again following a recent chain of chaotic events.

As the team talks it over, a Live Nation rep named Andrew Finkelstein compares her rise and fall to that of West's.

"You know, f**king Kanye was filling arenas until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler," Andrew says.

The Idol was co-created by, and also stars, Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, a musician that Ye has worked with in the past.

Some social media users have been speculating about the state of their relationship and if the singer signed off on the joke, as The Weeknd has never spoken publicly about Ye's many controversies.