Kanye West put on blast by Bryce Hall for sliding into girlfriend's DMs: "C'mon Ye"
Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye West was called out on social media after he hit on another guy's girl in social media messages, only to delete them moments later.
On Saturday, boxer and influencer Bryce Hall shared a screenshot of a direct message request from Ye on Instagram.
"Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend," he wrote in the post.
"Someone tell Kim," he added, referencing the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Less than an hour later, he shared more shots where Ye asked Hall's girl if she was currently in California so they could "hang and listen to the new album."
After Ye was hit with a disappointing "Nope thank you tho," he appeared to delete the messages he sent.
According to Dexerto, West was reaching out to Mikaela Lafuente, an Instagram model that Hall has been seeing since 2022.
Is Kanye West cheating on Bianca Censori?
After his messy divorce, West, who has developed a habit of only dating models, surprised the world by privately marrying Bianca Censori.
He has since been attempting to mold Censori into a model, as the two have spent the past year making public appearances in bizarre, revealing outfits.
Some critics argue that Ye is forcing Censori to dress the way she does, as he faced similar allegations during his marriage to Kardashian.
Some social media users weren't convinced that Lafuente had never spoken to Ye before based on his "Back in Cali" opening text, with one user commenting, "that is NOT your girl, son."
Cover photo: Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP