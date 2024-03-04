Kanye West put on blast by Bryce Hall for sliding into girlfriend's DMs: "C'mon Ye"

Los Angeles, California - Controversial rapper Kanye West was called out on social media after he hit on another guy's girl in social media messages, only to delete them moments later.

Over the weekend, influencer Bryce Hall (l.) called out Kanye West for sending private messages to his girlfriend then deleting them moments later. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

On Saturday, boxer and influencer Bryce Hall shared a screenshot of a direct message request from Ye on Instagram.

"Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend," he wrote in the post.

"Someone tell Kim," he added, referencing the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Less than an hour later, he shared more shots where Ye asked Hall's girl if she was currently in California so they could "hang and listen to the new album."

After Ye was hit with a disappointing "Nope thank you tho," he appeared to delete the messages he sent.

According to Dexerto, West was reaching out to Mikaela Lafuente, an Instagram model that Hall has been seeing since 2022.