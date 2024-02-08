Family of Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori reportedly "mortified" after latest NSFW look

Los Angeles, California - Bianca Censori has made a name for herself with daring and seriously revealing outfits while out with her husband, Kanye West , but the NSFW looks have not gone unnoticed by her family.

The family of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is allegedly "mortified" following her latest NSFW outing with the rapper. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/biancasensorii & IMAGO / Cover-Images

The couple attracted everyone's attention yet again on Monday when Bianca rocked one of her most extreme looks yet.

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail showed the scandalous couple walking to a music studio in Los Angeles.



While the rapper was dressed from head to toe in black and wearing a beige-colored cape, Bianca wore only a transparent plastic raincoat and knee-high black boots.

The former Yeezy employee's nearly-naked look is not an isolated incident, and Kanye has long been reported as the one to blame, as he has allegedly given her virtually no say in her choice of clothes.

When asked about these rumors last month, Ye snatched the paparazzi's phone and berated her for her "dumb-a**" question.

Amid the continued controversy, Bianca's parents are said to be extremely concerned, and an insider revealed to the Daily Mail that her loved ones are "mortified" as the outfits continue to escalate.