Kanye West references antisemitism scandal in new single

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has released the first new music since seemingly destroying his career in late 2022 after making a string of antisemitic comments in which he praised Hitler and shared troubling Jewish conspiracy theories.

Kanye West (pictured) has released the first new music since seemingly destroying his career in late 2022 after making a string of troubling antisemitic comments. © Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

On Wednesday West returned with a new single, Vultures, which is a collab with Grammy winner Ty Dolla $ign and rapper Bump J.

West was dropped from almost all of his business partnerships after his antisemitism controversy last year, reducing his net worth by hundreds of millions.

His new song, Vultures, discusses the scandal in ultra-direct Kanye fashion.

"How I’m antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****," West raps in the single.

The track also references his former manager Scooter Braun – I just f***ed Scooter’s b****" – before Ye goes on to reference the Columbine massacre and Russia's bloody war against Ukraine.

While the comeback track premiered several days ago on a Chicago radio station, it wasn't immediately available for fans to buy and stream until almost a week later on Wednesday.

The streaming edit notably doesn't feature the verse by rapper Lil Durk as was heard in the earlier radio version, a fact that fans are salty about.

