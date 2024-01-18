Kanye West reveals almost $1 million movie villain grill

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has unveiled his new, expensive grill on social media as he reportedly prepares to issue a public apology to the Jewish community.

Rapper Kanye West shared photos of his new grill as he is reportedly working on a lengthy apology video for the Jewish community. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @kanyewest & Brad Barket / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Ye took to Instagram to share pics of his new titanium mouth metal, which reportedly cost him over $850,000.

In a follow-up post, he compared the look to that of the movie villain Jaws, who appeared in the James Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

According to Complex, the heavy metal was custom-made by Dr. Thomas Connelly and installed by cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi.

Only hours later, TMZ reported that sources close to West claim he has been working on recording a lengthy video of himself issuing an apology for the countless antisemitic remarks he has made publicly in the last two years.

The rapper reportedly delivers a rant for over 40 minutes that sources say is, at times, difficult to understand.

West is said to be planning to release the video shortly before releasing his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $igns, titled Vultures, which has already been delayed three times.