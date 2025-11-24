Kanye West says he "regrets" participating in life

Kanye West's brief interview with a fashion blogger has gone viral after his bizarre confession that he regrets participating in "life."

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West has sparked concern after his troubling confession!

Kanye West gave a blunt response to what he "regrets" the most during an unexpected feature on a fashion blogger's TikTok.
© HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

The 48-year-old rapper's odd behavior and comments on fashion blogger Mystery Fashionist's recent TikTok video have fans worried about his mental health.

After the content creator asked Ye to introduce himself, he nervously replied, "I'm Ye, I'm from Chi."

The blogger then questioned how Kanye would rate his current 'fit, to which he responded, "Oh, it's always a 10 out of 10," as Ye shielded his face with his hand.

Finally, the Yeezy designer was asked about a "fashion trend" that he "regrets" participating in, and after pondering for a moment, Ye shared, "Life."

The Grammy winner has been public about his battle with bipolar disorder, which was highlighted in director Nico Ballesteros' new documentary, In Whose Name?.

The movie followed the last six years of Ye's life, including his tumultuous marriage and divorce from Kim Kardashian, plus the fallout from his antisemitic rants.

He also sold his Wyoming Ranch last month amid reports that his finances have plummeted due to his erratic behavior.

Cover photo: HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

