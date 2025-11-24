Reggae music icon Jimmy Cliff has passed away: "A true cultural giant"

Kingston, Jamaica - Reggae star Jimmy Cliff has died at the age of 81 as a result of pneumonia, his family announced.

"It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia," the musician's wife, Latifa, wrote via Instagram on Monday.

"Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace," she added.

Cliff was one of the pioneers of reggae music and is considered a trailblazer for icons like Bob Marley.

He had his first hit, Hurricane Hattie, in the early 1960s – when the term reggae music did not even exist yet.

This was later followed by world-famous songs such as Wonderful World, Beautiful People and You Can Get It If You Really Want, as well as a famed cover version of I Can See Clearly Now.

Cliff "helped to bring the sound of Jamaica to a global audience", according to the BBC.